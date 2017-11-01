FBI: Tips from public help prevent terror attacks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The country is now on alert for other potential terrorist attacks after a motorist in New York City killed 8 people Tuesday afternoon.

The FBI said there’s no imminent threat that they’re aware of in Oregon, but Tuesday’s attack shows how soft targets — like the Waterfront or any public space — are areas terrorists look at to carry out their attacks.

According to the FBI, tips from the public can help prevent these types of attacks.

Mohamed Mohamud, who was convicted of trying to detonate a bomb at Pioneer Courthouse Square in 2010, was watched by the FBI because his father started noticing he was becoming radicalized and asked for their help.

The FBI also said there are certain signs to look out for.

“If you have a coworker or neighbor that seems to be diving into ideology on a bus, let us know. Nobody exists completely in a vacuum and often there are indicators that become overt. People make overt threats. They change their behavior that they are thinking about violence,” Special Agent in Charge Renn Cannon said.

Cannon said those tips allow them to start tracking people who are becoming radicalized over the internet.

But that’s only one way to be alert.

Another tip is to always be vigilant about your surroundings — especially in public spaces.