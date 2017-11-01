Burglary suspect found after hiding on Bi-Mart roof

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A burglary suspect was arrested after prompting a lockout at Jesuit High School and hiding on the roof of a Bi-Mart.

Cody Benton was allegedly with a woman in a home near Jesuit when the homeowners returned and called police. The pair took off in a car, nearly hitting deputies.

A few more photos from this burglary arrest – a wild night for neighbors who reported seeing Benton running through their yards #KOIN6News pic.twitter.com/OLMrCNdInM — Cole Miller (@ColeKOIN) November 2, 2017

While deputies searched the area, Jesuit High School was briefly asked to lockout while the suspect was believed to be in the area.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Benton was hiding on the roof of the B-iMart on Western Avenue near Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway. He got in through a hatch in the ceiling and ran again until a K9 found him in a shed near SW Chestnut Avenue and Pinehurst.

Investigators said they found burglary tools, stolen ID and credit cards and a mobile meth lab in the car the pair used to flee the home they allegedly broke into.

