Worker charged for unauthorized access to JetBlue plane

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An airport employee is being charged in federal court with unlawfully entering an aircraft in violation of security protocols.

Blessing Shallome Ndayishimiye is accused of accessing a JetBlue aircraft that was parked at Portland International Airport as the flight crew prepared to depart for Boston on Aug. 17, 2017.

The Port of Portland said the airport worker made “unauthorized access” to the aircraft while it was its gate and passengers were on board.

Ndayishimiye was removed from the aircraft and interviewed by the Port of Portland Police Department. The FBI was notified of the case.

All of the passengers and bags had to be removed and re-screened. The flight was delayed for about 2 hours, according to flight data, but eventually made a safe flight to Boston.

The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported that Ndayishimiye was trying to fly to Boston without having to pay for a ticket. The paper also reported that Ndayishimiye had tried to get two bags into the aircraft’s storage compartment but was unable.

Ndayishimiye was initially booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center as the DA’s Office reviewed the case. The DA’s Office opted not to file any criminal charges and sent the case to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The federal charge, a Class A misdemeanor, was filed Oct. 27. A court date for Ndayishimiye has not been set.