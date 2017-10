PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Major League Soccer Western Conference semifinals will kick off at 4:30 p.m. at Providence Park on Sunday, November 5.

The Portland Timbers will play the Houston Dynamo in the second leg of the semifinals after a 0-0 draw on Monday night. The winning team will go on to play in the Western Conference Championship against the Seattle Sounders or the Vancouver Whitecaps.