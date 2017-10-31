Stolen SUV crashes on HWY 62 in Medford

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials say a man stole an SUV from a used car dealership in Medford, then crashed it on Highway 62, injuring another driver.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, a 1999 Chevy Tahoe was reported stolen from the sales lot of World Famous Autos in Medford. Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say an employee later found the SUV and followed it toward White City while relaying information to a police dispatcher.

A deputy saw the stolen SUV and driver, who appeared to be in a road rage incident with another driver, according to officials. The deputy tried to stop the driver, but he reportedly took off toward Crater Lake Avenue.

Another deputy joined the pursuit, but was not able to set up spike strips before the SUV passed. Officials say the suspect drove onto the median between Crater Lake Avenue and Highway 62, and then went southbound on the northbound side of the highway.

Deputies stopped the chase due to the suspect’s reckless driving and lost sight of the SUV.

Shortly thereafter, a crash was reported about a mile away at the intersection of Highway 62 and Coker Butte Road.

Officials say the stolen SUV had hit a pickup, injuring the man inside. The suspect and victim were both taken to the hospital. Their conditions are not currently known and officials have not released their names.