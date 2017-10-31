Sex offenders to attend meeting during trick or treat hours

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Some convicted sex offenders in Indiana’s Marion County will be attending a meeting while children are out trick or treating.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the county’s Superior Court Probation Department requires the meeting from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday for offenders prohibited from having contact with children.

The probation department says about 130 people are expected to attend the meeting. Chief Probation Officer Christine Kerl says it provides the public, criminal justice officials and offenders peace of mind.

Juvenile offenders are not required to attend.

The program is in its 14th year. Probation officers will be sent to locate any sex offenders who fail to attend the meeting. They also will visit any offenders who can’t attend for documented medical or employment reasons.