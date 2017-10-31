Portland to reveal new procedures for snow and ice

Related Coverage PBOT inspects plows, prepares for winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Saltzman will announce new steps Portland is taking to be ready for winter on Tuesday.

The city’s new procedures for snow and ice events will be revealed and The Portland Bureau of Transportation will share winter planning documents, including the bureau’s Winter Weather Salt Plan.

Last week, the city sent snow plow drivers on an obstacle course and through planned routes to practice for possible snow and ice events this winter.

Last winter brought an unusually high number of snow days, causing the city to create new plans to deal with another potentially difficult winter.