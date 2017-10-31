Police: Missing Woodburn man caught on camera

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Surveillance video shows a missing Woodburn man in Salem the day after his family last saw him, according to police.

Now the Woodburn Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 58-year-old Pedro “Pete” Munoz Morales. Morales was last seen Oct. 12, but was not reported missing to police until Oct. 25.

Surveillance video from the Market Street Fred Meyer in Salem shows Morales at the store the evening of Oct. 13, according to police. Video shows him making a small grocery purchase before leaving. He was wearing black pants, a red long-sleeve shirt half zipped in the front, and a gray shirt underneath. He also had on light-colored shoes and a dark beanie.

Police say the investigation into Morales’ disappearance led to the discovery that his red Chevy Sonic Hatchback had been parked at the Salem Rite Aid on Liberty Street from Oct. 16 until it was towed Oct. 21.

Morales is described as 5’4″ with a bald head and brown eyes. He weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone who knows where Morales is, or where he might have traveled between Oct. 13 and Oct. 16, is asked to call Det. Sgt. Andy Shadrin at (503) 982-2345.