Photos: KOIN 6 viewer Halloween costumes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Halloween!
For the first time in about 10 years, it will be dry for trick-or-treaters Tuesday night in the Portland metro area. Not only will it be dry, it should also be sunny with temperatures in about the 60s.
A big thanks to all of our viewers who shared their Halloween costumes with us.
Happy Halloween: Viewer photos
Happy Halloween: Viewer photos
