Photos: KOIN 6 viewer Halloween costumes

Related Coverage Halloween weather will be dry and sunny

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Happy Halloween!

For the first time in about 10 years, it will be dry for trick-or-treaters Tuesday night in the Portland metro area. Not only will it be dry, it should also be sunny with temperatures in about the 60s.

A big thanks to all of our viewers who shared their Halloween costumes with us.

Happy Halloween: Viewer photos View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Viewer's Halloween costume (Courtesy) A viewer's kid in their Halloween costume. (Courtesy) A viewer in her Halloween costume. (Courtesy) A viewer's baby in their Halloween costume. (Courtesy) A viewer's kids in their Halloween costumes. (Courtesy) Jennifer Hoff as a kid in her Halloween costume. (Courtesy) A viewer's dog in their Halloween costume. (Courtesy) A baby and dog in their Halloween costumes. (Courtesy) Viewer in her Halloween costume. (Courtesy) Viewers in their Halloween costumes. (Courtesy) Viewers in their Halloween costumes. (Courtesy) A viewer's kid in her Halloween costume. (Courtesy) A viewer in his Halloween costume. (Courtesy) A viewer in her Halloween costume. (Courtesy) A viewer in her Halloween costume. (Courtesy) Our Assistant News Director when he was a kid dressed up as a Gremlin. (Courtesy) Viewers in their Halloween costumes. (Courtesy) A viewer's kid in their Halloween costume. (Courtesy) A viewer's kid in her Halloween costume. (Courtesy)