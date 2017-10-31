Man wanted for threatening women in elevators

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man allegedly attempted to sexually assault 2 women in downtown Portland elevators on separate occasions in October.

The first incident happened on October 18 around 10:30 a.m. when the man followed a woman into an elevator in the 500 block of SW 5th Avenue and threatened her. Police said the man stood close her and threatened to sexually assault her but she managed to force him out of the elevator.

Then on October 27 at 8:49 p.m. in the 700 block of SW Morrison Street, a man followed a woman into an elevator. Police said he threatened to hurt her if she didn’t do what he said but released her when another person saw him.

The suspect in both attacks was a white man around 6-foot-2-inches tall and 250 pounds with a muscular build, clean shaven with a prominent jaw line. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to check their surveillance cameras for the suspect.