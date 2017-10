PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was found dead in Colonel Summers Park on Tuesday morning.

Portland Police say the man’s body was found near SE Belmont Street and SE 20th Avenue.

Homicide detectives, criminalists from the Forensic Evidence Division, investigators with the Traffic Division and the personnel from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office are responding to conduct a death investigation.

SE 20th Avenue will be closed from Belmont Street to Taylor Street during the investigation.