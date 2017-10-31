Investigation finds 30 kids, adults exposed to pesticide

Related Coverage Records shed light on Oregon day care insecticide incident

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A state investigation says at least 30 kids and adults were poisoned at a Coos Bay childcare center where they were exposed to pesticide.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Oregon Health Authority released the findings of its investigation on the May outbreak on Monday.

According the investigation, children and employees of the Coos Bay Children’s Academy Inc. reportedly suffered respiratory, eye and skin problems.

Officials say the harm was considered minimal.

State officials say improper application of flea spray designated for use in and around animal housing led to the incident.

The outbreak is being considered as the single-largest acute pesticide poisoning in state history.

The owner of the day care, Elizabeth Ewing, and her husband Gerald Ewing were fined more than $2,000 for various violations regarding the incident.

