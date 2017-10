PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search and Rescue crews are searching for a hunter last seen on Sunday near Hideaway Lake near Estacada.

34-year-old Nicholas Benim of Molalla separated from his group around 5 p.m. Sunday. Crews began searching for him on Monday morning.

He was wearing a bright orange jacket and tan Carhartt style pants. He also had a backpack with him.

Mr. Benim last seen at 17:00 on 10/29 near Hideaway Lake wearing blaze orange jacket & hat, tan pants & a backpack. 34yo, 5'5, 135lbs. — Mountain Wave SAR (@MountainWaveSAR) October 31, 2017