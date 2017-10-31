Did you lose an old photo album in Vancouver?

VANCOUVER, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are looking for the owner of a photo album, which features photos that appear to be from the 1940s-1970s.

Vancouver Police were contacted Thursday to retrieve the suitcase after it was found in some bushes. According to police, there are several names on the photos including Pitts, Peterson and Ravenstein.

Police want to return the photo album to the rightful owner and have not been able to match the album to any reported incidents.

If you are the owner of this album, please call 360.487.7404.