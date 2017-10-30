Windy weather knocks out power across metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Windy weather knocked out power to many Portland General Electric customers on Monday morning.
At one point early Monday, over 4000 customers were without power. By 8 a.m., power had been restored to most customers. PGE crews were out working to repair damaged power lines.
The affected zip codes were 97206, 97210, 97213, 97229 and 97230.
KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Joseph Dames says some neighborhoods in Portland saw wind gusts of 30 mph. The gorge was also seeing heavy winds.