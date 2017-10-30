Windy weather knocks out power across metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Windy weather knocked out power to many Portland General Electric customers on Monday morning.

At one point early Monday, over 4000 customers were without power. By 8 a.m., power had been restored to most customers. PGE crews were out working to repair damaged power lines.

The affected zip codes were 97206, 97210, 97213, 97229 and 97230.

KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Joseph Dames says some neighborhoods in Portland saw wind gusts of 30 mph. The gorge was also seeing heavy winds.

PGE line workers getting at that limb on power line near 29th & Thurman; cause of Montgomery Park power outage; #koin6news pic.twitter.com/sVK65QPdYH — KOHR HARLAN (@kohrhKOIN) October 30, 2017