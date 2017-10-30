‘We Love Our Pets’ aims to help animal shelters

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s no secret that Portlanders love their pets — and now, people have the opportunity to feature their pets in a coffee table book while also raising money for an animal shelter.

Photographer Charles Waugh is the man behind the project. While capturing a still photo of your pet may seem impossible, Waugh has a few tricks up his sleeve to capture the perfect shot.

He can get animals to pose, run and can even speak “dog” to help get a great picture, so it’s no surprise he has produced multiple successful coffee table books of pets and their people.

Rene Pizzo and her dog Zippy recently had their pictures taken by Waugh for his upcoming book — titled “We Love Our Pets.”

“He gets pretty excited, he runs around a lot,” Pizzo said. “To get him to focus long enough to get good shots, it takes a little bit of time.”

Waugh’s first book “Pets of Portland” benefited Dove Lewis Emergency Animal Hospital and then his second book, also titled “We Love Our Pets,” helped the Oregon Humane Society.

“What I really aim to do in this book is show the relationship between people and their pets and so having the people in with their pets is spectacular,” Waugh said.

Waugh was able to raise more than $34,000 with his first book for the Oregon Humane Society– inspiring him to create another “We Love Our Pets” book.

Waugh’s love for animals is what makes him enjoy his job so much.

“They’re just hedonists,” Waugh said. “They want what they want and they’ll do what it takes to get it. And my job is to let them know very clearly, in a very repeatable pattern, how to get what they want.”

For $200, you and your pets — or just your pets — will be included in the book and also get a free copy of it.

According to Waugh’s website, the finished book doesn’t have a “hard date” on when it will be published. The book will feature about 200 families and their pets in it, so once everyone is signed up, the sooner it will go to press.