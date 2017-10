PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers open the 2017 playoffs Monday night in Houston in the first of a 2-leg aggregate score series against the Dynamo.

The nationally televised game on FS-1 begins at 6:30 p.m.

The Timbers then host Houston on Sunday. Whichever team has the higher combined score from these games moves on to the Western Conference Championship Series against either Seattle or Vancouver.

Portland finished 1st in the Western Conference during the regular season.