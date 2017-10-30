PPB officers make PB&J sandwiches

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some officers with the Portland Police Bureau spent their Sunday making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

They joined members of the Peninsula Odd Fellows Lodge, crafting sandwiches the group Neighbors Helping Neighbors PDX will then distribute to homeless people.

“There’s more to law enforcement than just chasing bad guys and arresting people,” Officer Rashida Saunders said. “It’s so important to connect with the community, and what better way than sitting down and making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches?”

Odd Fellow Terrance Moses founded Neighbors Helping Neighbors PDX. He delivers anywhere from 80 to 160 sandwiches each week. The group also helps homeless people keep their camps clean, hauling trash away in an effort to improve relations with neighbors.

“My hope is that this effort here will bridge that gap between the housed and the houseless, to let them know that they’re our community members as well,” Moses said.

He also said the response from officers has been unbelievable.

“They’ve probably interacted with a lot of people I do go out and give sandwiches to, so they are a little intimidated, but by the police doing this I’m gonna let them know that hey, officers helped make these sandwiches so they are putting time in too to let you know that they’re here for you too,” Moses said.

“It goes beyond providing a meal,” Saunders said. “It’s showing that you care. It’s showing that yes they do matter. Everyone matters.”

Anyone interested in helping make or deliver sandwiches, or cleaning up homeless camps can contact Moses through Neighbors Helping Neighbors PDX, or at (503) 490-2598.