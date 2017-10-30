Police still hope for tips in 2014 Hazelwood murder

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three years ago, the bodies of a married couple were found inside their Hazelwood home. Their killer has never been caught.

Neighbors described hearing screaming and commotion coming from inside Jerry and Helen Ephrem that October 30, 2014 afternoon.

Portland police can’t say how they were murdered or what weapons, if any, were used, but the medical examiner said they died of homicidal violence.

“Pieces of the investigation are still protected so that we have a better chance of identifying and prosecuting the people or person responsible for this horrible act,” Sgt. Chris Burley said.

People in the quiet community said the Ephrems, both 65, were good people who called the area home for more than 40 years.

“By all accounts they didn’t have any enemies. Friends, family find them, alert police to a concern that they have and find the 2 of them had been killed,” Burley said.

Detectives still believe the murder could be solved with even the smallest tip.

“Maybe somebody will realize that they need to come forward, even if at the time they didn’t think it was important information,” Burley said. “It may be extremely valuable information that helps us learn who is responsible.”

Anyone with information can submit and tip anonymously online.