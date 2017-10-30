Police: 1 dead after shooting near University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say one person is dead after a shooting near the University of Utah campus at Red Butte Canyon on Monday.

The Deseret News reports that the university sent an alert at 9 p.m. to students and staff to shelter in place. People on campus remained on lockdown hours later.

Salt Lake City police posted on Twitter officers are searching for 24-year-old Austin Boutain, who is suspected in the shooting.

At least eight law enforcement agencies are on scene, including the FBI. A helicopter was assisting the search.

Salt Lake City Police Sgt. Brandon Shearer said officers weren’t immediately releasing the victim’s gender or other details.

Utah Transit Authority says there will be limited light rail service and that buses won’t service the campus for the reminder of the night.