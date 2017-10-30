Jury selection for Bundy, 2 sons begins in Nevada

Cliven, Ryan, Ammon Bundy plus Ryan Payne on trial for 2014 standoff

The Associated Press Published:
Rancher Cliven Bundy poses for a photo outside his ranch house on April 11, 2014 west of Mesquite, Nevada. Bureau of Land Management officials are rounding up Cliven Bundy's cattle, he has been locked in a dispute with the BLM for a couple of decades over grazing rights. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images
LAS VEGAS (AP) – Jury selection is set to begin in Las Vegas for the long-awaited trial of Nevada cattleman and states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy, two sons and one other co-defendant on charges stemming from an armed standoff with federal agents in April 2014.

The trial starting Monday for the 71-year-old Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Ryan Payne of Montana alleges that they led a self-styled militia to prevent the U.S. Bureau of Land Management from enforcing court orders to stop Bundy cattle from grazing in what is now Gold Butte National Monument.

It comes after prosecutors twice fell short in earlier trials to gain full convictions of six other men who were armed with assault-style weapons during the confrontation.

Three co-defendants pleaded guilty in recent weeks to lesser charges.

(L-R) Ammon Bundy, Cliven Bundy, Ryan Bundy, February 2016 (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
