Helen’s Pacific Costumers closing after 127 years

Selling its stock of theatrical costumes and mascots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 127 years of selling, renting and building costumes and mascots, Helen’s Pacific Costumers is shutting its doors.

Helen’s Pacific Costumers is closing its doors on October 31, 2017 after 127 years in business in NE Portland. Owner Pam Monette took over after Helen Learman passed away.
The store on NE Glisan Street has thousands of costumes for all occasions. According to the shop, they’ve even rented pieces to Portland-based TV shows “Grimm,” “Portlandia,” and “The Librarians.”

But after 50 years in the business, owner Pam Monette is hanging up her hat. Monette started in the shop as a steamer. She took over when the previous owner, Helen Learman, passed away.

“Well, I have a little sense of loss,” Monette said. “It’s been my life; it’s been my identity for all these years so I do feel a sense of loss.”

During the past couple of weeks, customers have been able to buy the rental costumes.

The only costume Monette will keep is Joseph’s “Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

The store officially closes Halloween night. The store will also hold a garage sale from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3-5. Everything, down to the furniture and fixtures, must go.