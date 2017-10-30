Corrections Department still seeks inmate who fled in 1986

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate who escaped from a Tillamook prison camp more than 30 years ago.

Corrections spokeswoman Betty Bernt says Leslie Charles Dawson, if still alive, is now 77 years old. He escaped in October 1986 while serving a lengthy sentence for raping a teenage girl in Linn County.

She says Dawson has a scar on his abdomen and connections to Los Angeles, New Orleans and Illinois. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a cash reward for information that gets Dawson back in prison.

Anonymous tips can be called into 503-823-HELP (4357).