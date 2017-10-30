CBSN airs ‘Portland | Race Against the Past’ Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — CBS News will air an original broadcast online on Monday called “Portland | Race Against the Past.”

The original, which will air online at 5, 8 and 11 p.m. PST, looks at a legacy of “white supremacy in Portland (which) is never far from the surface, and in reality, has never been that well hidden,” according to anthropologists and academics who have studied Portland’s history.

CBSN is available on CBSNews.com and its mobile website, key connected TV devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku players and Roku TV™ — and others — as well as the CBS News app for Android, Apple and Windows.

You can watch the preview and read CBS News’ report here.

"Oregon is a racist utopia," historian explains to CBSN how racism is baked into Portland's history; Mon., 8p ET https://t.co/HMj7EydqAW pic.twitter.com/3C7rf1UYkS — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 29, 2017