2 hurt in shooting in Powellhurst-Gilbert area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people have arrived at Portland hospitals with gunshot wounds after a shooting in the 2800 block of SW 125th Avenue in the Powellhurt-Gilbert neighborhood Monday afternoon.

Police found evidence of gunfire after reports of a shooting. Witnesses said several cars sped away from the area after the shooting and the Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.

Both men who were shot have non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Portland police said this is the 95th gang violence investigation this year.