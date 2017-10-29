State rep gets ticketed for violating law she voted for

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Julie Parrish, a representative in the Oregon House of Representatives, knows a lot about the new state distracted driving law.

She voted for it, and now she’s been ticketed for it.

“It’s kind of ironic that I think I’m probably the first lawmaker to get zapped with one of those tickets,” Parrish said, “and you know, that’s OK, I voted yes for the bill.”

Parrish was on her way to an appointment when she needed to check her GPS near the Burnside Bridge. She picked her phone up at a stoplight and was pulled over by a motorcycle officer. The ticket cost Parrish $265 — the fine for a first offense.

Parrish hopes her experience serves a reminder to everyone that the state is cracking down to create safer driving conditions. The new law went into effect on Oct. 1.