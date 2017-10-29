Police: Stolen truck hits TriMet van, PGE pole in Gresham

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — A stolen vehicle ran a red light late Saturday night — hitting multiple cars, including a TriMet van, and damaging a PGE utility pole before coming to a rest, police said.

Gresham Police said around 11:10 p.m., 2 stolen vehicles from Clackamas County were possibly headed into Gresham from Sandy. Sandy Police pursued one of the vehicles — a pickup truck — but stopped near 242nd and Burnside.

A loud explosion was heard later and officials found the truck had crashed.

According to police, the truck ran a red light at Northwest Eastman Parkway and Burnside. One of the vehicles hit was a TriMet service tech van — it sustained significant damage. Police said the truck eventually came to a rest in front of Applebee’s after hitting a utility pole.

One of the truck’s wheels broke off and damaged the restaurant, although the extent of the damage is unclear.

The suspect — a juvenile — was taken to a nearby hospital, however, it’s unclear how serious the suspect’s injuries are or if anyone else was injured.