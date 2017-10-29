Medical students hold annual free health care fair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Medical students and other agencies headed to Pioneer Square on Sunday morning and teamed up to offer OHSU’s annual free health care fair.

Anyone was free to stop by and receive care, medical supplies or even vaccines. Organizers reached out to local shelters and food banks to get the word out before the event.

Tanya Saito, an OHSU student set to graduate in 2020, said the out-of-classroom experience was good for the students.

“You’re in the year where you’re stuck in the classroom and listening to lectures all day and I think it’s easy to lose touch with why you started medicine in the first place,” Saito said. “And I think things like this really help a lot of us connect back with why you’re even going to school and spending all that time doing that.”