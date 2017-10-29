Father critically injured in Keizer fire dies overnight

Related Coverage Girl, father critically injured in Keizer fire

KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) – The father, who was critically injured after a fire destroyed his family’s duplex late Thursday, died overnight Saturday, according to Legacy Health Media Relations.

Miguel Ruvalcaba and his daughter 6-year-old Brixa weren’t able to escape their home when a fire erupted around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ruvalcaba’s 4 other children were able to make it out safely and ran to their neighbors to report the fire. The mother, Heather Ruvalcaba, wasn’t home when the fire started.

Crews arrived on scene at 11:45 p.m. and were able to rescue Ruvalcaba and Brixa — however, both were unresponsive and had to be carried out.

Brixa remains in critical condition at Randall Children’s Hospital.

Officials don’t believe there was any foul play involved and believe the fire started in the garage. Fire officials also said the home’s smoke alarm wasn’t working.

Since the incident, Heather has been reunited with her 4 other children.

The family is asking for donations. Donations can be taken to Weddle Elementary in Keizer.

Girl clothes size 14/16/ shoe size 4

Girl clothes 11/12/ shoe size 3

Boy clothes size 6/7/ shoes size 1

Girl clothes size 3T/ shoe size toddler 10

Boy clothes size 3T/ shoe size toddler 10

Mom clothes XXXL/ shoe size 11

Size 5 diapers or pullups/ wipes