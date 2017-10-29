2 injured in shooting near WSU campus

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – Pullman Police say two young men were injured during a shooting near the Washington State University campus.

Police said Sunday morning that a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were wounded in the early Sunday off-campus shooting.

They were taken to Pullman Regional Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The 19-year-old was later released from the hospital. Both are from the King County area and were not students at WSU.

Police were searching for a suspect Sunday morning. University officials said Sunday that law enforcement officials had determined there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Police say a group of people at a party on Duncan Lane surrounded a vehicle that was trying to leave the area. Police say the group was trying to remove someone from the vehicle when someone inside the vehicle fired, hitting the victims. The crowd scattered and the driver drove away before police arrived.