Police: Teen makes threats against schools on Instagram

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) – Florida authorities arrested a 13-year-old-girl who they accused of using social media to make online threats against three schools.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that the Pasco Sheriff’s Office says the eighth grader, who is not being identified because of her age, faces a felony charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

According to an arrest report, the girl created an Instagram account with the username “Jake The Klown” and wrote a post saying that Gulf Middle, Gulf High, and River Ridge High schools in New Port Richey, 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Saint Petersburg, would be attacked on Monday.

The report says the girl told deputies the post was a prank.