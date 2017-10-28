Milwaukie man missing after getting on Amtrak

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Milwaukie man is missing after getting on a Portland Amtrak and never getting to his final destination.

Rason Kentta, 42, suffers from mental health issues, according to Milwaukie police, and has limited medication with him. He was heading for Klamath Falls. Police aren’t sure if he continued on the train past Klamath Falls or got off before.

Kentta is 5-foot-10, 260 pounds. Police say he was last seen wearing jeans, a dark colored tank top, and a jean jacket. He also had a light blue backpack.

If seen, please contact the Milwaukie Police Department immediately at 503-768-7500.