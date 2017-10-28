Hood River County honors Eagle Creek first responders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A community celebration happened on Saturday to thank first responders who fought fires in the Columbia River Gorge.

The event, which featured free food and entertainment, as well as local musicians, happened at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. The drone-making company Insitu, located in Bingen, Wash., hosted the event. The company president said they wanted to show appreciation for the people who protected thousands of homes.

The celebration also included awards for the people who responded to the Eagle Creek Fire and the Archer Mountain Fires.

Matt English, the sheriff for Hood River County, said the first responders were honored.

“It’s a team effort,” English said. “There was a lot of work that went into the fire and response and keeping the community safe. It was a real testament to teamwork. Events like today we really appreciate the recognition, but it’s what we believe in doing every day.”