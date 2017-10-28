Firefighters rescue 3 dogs from SE Portland townhouse fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters saved 3 dogs inside a Southeast Portland 2-story townhouse fire on Saturday morning, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

The fire happened at a townhouse on SE 82nd and Ramona. Firefighters arrived after a call came in at 10:20 a.m. All residents in the townhouse were safely outside when they arrived, except for the 3 dogs inside.

Fire crews rescued all 3 dogs.

The Red Cross said it’s assisting 11 people — 9 adults and 2 children — from 2 units affected by the fire. Portland Fire and Rescue said there’s $90,000 in estimated damages.