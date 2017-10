PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bazi Bierbrasserie is holding a fundraiser on Saturday to benefit the Columbia River Gorge and areas affected by the Eagle Creek Fire.

The fundraiser is set to last from 4-7 p.m. There will also be a silent auction on images of the Gorge. To contribute, just go to the bar and order drinks and food.

A portion of the sales will go to restoring the gorge.

