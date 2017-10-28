Armed robbery suspect dies in officer-involved shooting

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — An armed robbery and carjacking suspect — a 17-year-old male — died in an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Salem, according to police.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said they were alerted to an armed carjacking and robbery around 4 a.m. in the Safeway parking lot at the corner of Silverton Road and Lancaster Drive NE.

Police said that a black Toyota Corolla was carjacked in the parking lot and the suspect reportedly had a weapon. Once authorities located the vehicle, the suspect led them on a pursuit, which ended on Highway 18 near milepost 23.

As deputies attempted to take the suspect into custody, shots were fired and the teen died at the scene.

Investigators have recovered a weapon from the scene. It’s currently unclear who fired or how many shots were fired.

The incident caused the closure of Highway 18, but officials said it’s expected to reopen no later than 1 p.m.