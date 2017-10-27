$4.5 million Megabucks tickets unclaimed in Portland, Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two winning tickets for the $9 million Oregon’s Game Megabucks jackpot tickets were sold in Portland and Sandy but remain unclaimed.

Each ticket is worth $4.5 million. Players have one year from the date of the draw to claim the prize, and as of Friday, neither winner had contacted the lottery. The winning numbers for the Oct. 25 drawing are 12-21-30-42-44-47.

Lottery officials know where the tickets were sold.

The last time two tickets shared the Megabucks jackpot was in April 2009. Those winners split a $7.2 million jackpot.