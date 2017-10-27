What’s the weather going to be on Halloween night?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Halloween will be different than the previous 10 or so Halloweens in the Portland metro area. It will be dry.

Not only will it be dry, it should be sunny with temperatures in the 60s, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Joseph Dames said.

That’s totally different from October 31, 2015, when nearly 2 inches of rain fell, roads were overwhelmed and MAX trains were flooded and needed to be taken out of service.

The weather history for the previous decade of Halloweens in the Portland area shows rain or inclement weather every year.

So put on your costume and feel free to go trick-or-treating on Tuesday night.

Previous decade

2017 – forecast dry

2016 – rain .19″

2015 – rain 1.97″

2014 – rain .79″

2013 – rain .04″

2012 – rain .22″

2011 – rain Trace

2010 – rain .05″

2009 – rain .08″

2008 – rain .17″

2007 – Fog/dry