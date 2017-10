PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tigard had driven down to the one-yard line, looking to score, when something other than Tualatin stopped them.

The power at Tigard High School went out, sending the field into complete darkness aside from fan’s cell phone lights. Watch a Periscope from our AJ McCord below.

Tigard loses power https://t.co/aPm4DCUhtg — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) October 28, 2017

Both teams headed into the locker room during the outage.

Just spoke with a coach- there’s a power outage in the Tigard area. Teams are heading to the locker rooms powered by generators #opreps pic.twitter.com/KH9ayykFdw — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) October 28, 2017

Police headlights slightly illuminate the field- ask everyone to stay in their seats & await further instruction #opreps pic.twitter.com/X3fG4Hk6cD — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) October 28, 2017