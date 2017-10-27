Straub Middle School rallies for student with cancer

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — Straub Middle School rallied around a student with cancer on Friday morning.

Eighth grader Jack Schumacher is at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital battling bone cancer. His friends wanted to show him some love and surprise his family with a little extra.

Jack had to Facetime into the rally from the hospital.

“When we found out that Jack had cancer, leadership kids wanted to do something more, so they started selling boo grams,” Principal Laura Perez says.

The boo gram sales and a Halloween themed dance raised more than $1,000. Jack’s friend Brayden presented the check to Jack’s brother, sister and grandmother who were at the rally. The money will help with bills as Jack’s mom travels back and forth between Salem and Portland.

“I’m so overwhelmed with what these kids did for Jack,” Jack’s Grandmother Pam Tucker says.

“This is what we want kids to be learning, is how to care for one another,” Principal Perez says.