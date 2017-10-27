Ride along: expect more patrol cars for Halloween weekend

BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Amanda Geislinger has only been in uniform for just over a year. Still, in that time, it’s a job she’s taken to heart.

On Friday, Geislinger was on the lookout, looking for drivers who shouldn’t be behind the wheel. For her, it’s all about driving safe. With Halloween weekend approaching — and more people drinking — she knows it’ll be a busy weekend on patrol.

“Anytime we get a chance to take a driver of the street that’s impaired, I think of that as we possibly saved someone’s life,” Geislinger said.

Geislinger won’t be the only one driving. Washington County told KOIN 6 News there are at least 2 patrol cars on any given night looking specifically for intoxicated drivers. This weekend, people should expect more.

When it comes to staying safe, Geislinger has the standard advice for people going out this weekend: make a plan, call a friend or get a ride if you plan on getting intoxicated.

“It may be an inconvenience at the time,” she said, “but its much better than hurting an innocent family driving, or hurting your passenger in the car or killing someone.”

Watch the video above to see KOIN 6 News ride along on Friday with Deputy Geislinger.