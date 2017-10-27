Rape suspect indicted, DNA testing pending

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A grand jury this week indicted a man living in the Portsmouth neighborhood with multiple felonies after police say he raped and kidnapped a woman earlier this month in Southeast Portland.

Dominique Rogelio Gonzales, 23, is facing a 4 count indictment that alleges one count each of rape, kidnapping, sexual abuse, and strangulation.

According to court documents, a woman was walking along Southeast 82nd towards her boyfriend’s apartment. While the woman was walking she reported that a white vehicle pulled up to her and the man inside, later identified as Gonzales, offered to give the woman a ride home.

The woman was hesitant to get inside the car but because it was raining so heavily, she decided to get inside, according to court documents. The woman told police that Gonzales started driving away from her boyfriend’s apartment complex.

Gonzales drove the woman to a parking strip at Rocky Butte in Southeast Portland and started choking her, according to court documents. The woman told police that Gonzales threatened that he was armed with a knife and that he would kill her.

Police say the woman was then raped.

Gonzales threatened to kill the woman and throw her off a cliff, according to court documents.

The woman begged for her life and Gonzales “threw her out of the car and drove off,” according to court documents filed by deputy district attorney Todd Jackson.

Police were able to get Gonzales’ identity using the license plate that the woman had remembered.

Officers went to Gonzales’ home and waited to see if he would return. While the officers were watching his residence, shortly after 5 a.m. on Oct. 19, a white vehicle approached and a man matching Gonzales’ description exited, according to court documents.

Gonzales denied attack the woman but said he was the only one driving the vehicle and confirmed that he had been on Southeast 82nd Avenue.

Detectives obtained a search warrant to get Gonzales’ DNA and other forensic evidence from him. The items collected have been sent to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab.

Gonzales is scheduled to appear in court on Friday for his arraignment.