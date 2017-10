PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue is responding to an apartment fire at 3209 SE 92nd Avenue, officials said.

Portland fire said the fire is under control. They called for a 2nd alarm at 4:34 p.m, but recalled the 2nd alarm 15 minutes later. No injuries were reported, officials told KOIN 6 News. An investigation is currently taking place.

PF&R responding to an apartment fire at 3209 SE 92nd Ave. #alert #pdxtraffic — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) October 27, 2017

KOIN 6 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.