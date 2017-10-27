OSU student diagnosed with meningococcal disease

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon State University undergrad has meningococcal disease, and testing is underway to determine the exact strain.

In the past year, 3 cases of meningococcal B strain have been diagnosed at OSU, officials said. The Benton County Health Department and OSU are working together to identify anyone who may have had close contact with the ill student.

In a statement, Bill Emminger with the Benton County Health Department said they “will administer preventive antibiotics even if they have been vaccinated previously. In this case, we have a high degree of confidence that we have contacted the individuals potentially exposed and provided effective treatment to protect them.”

The disease is not highly contagious, officials said.

Meningococcal symptoms include high fever, headache, stiff neck, exhaustion, nausea, rash, and vomiting. Anyone with these symptoms should see a doctor right away.

More information:

OSU Student Health Services Nurse Advice line at 541.737.2724

Benton County Health Department communicable disease nurses at 541.766.6835

