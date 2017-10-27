Oregon man charged with arson for summer wildfire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – An arson charge has been filed against a southern Oregon man accused of igniting wildfires.

Authorities say 60-year-old David Ross Callaway started three separate blazes near Galice in August.

Karl Witz of the Oregon Department of Forestry tells the Grants Pass Daily Courier that two of the fires were small, but one spread to 40 acres before an air attack stopped it.

Callaway has yet to enter a plea and court records don’t list an attorney to speak on his behalf.

A conditional release order forbids the Grants Pass man from possessing matches, lighters or other fire-starting materials. He’s due back in court Nov. 15.

Police and prosecutors have not said how the fires were set.

Though humans cause many wildfires, an arson charge is rare because it requires intent.