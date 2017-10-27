McMinnville intruder made 3 attempts, jailed after surgery

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A McMinnville man, who attempted to break in to a residence on Oct. 15 and was shot, is out of the hospital and has been arrested on multiple charges, according to the McMinnville Police Department.

Larry Baker, 50, was released from OHSU on Thursday and has been lodged in Multnomah County Jail on first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and stalking.

Baker, according to police, made multiple attempts at entering a McMinnville home in the 1300 block of Gilorr Street.

First, Baker knocked on the door after 4 a.m. on that Sunday. Then, an hour later, Baker returned and started “shouldering the door,” forcing the residence to call 911. The caller’s husband opened the door and told Baker, whom police said the homeowners didn’t know, to leave. He left before officers could find him.

Then, about another hour later, Baker returned, broke the glass on the front door and unblocked it, according to information obtained by police later in an investigation. While he was opening the door, police said the caller’s husband shot him.

Ryan Bennett told KOIN 6 News that he talked to the man that had been shot.

“He said he’s dying and that he’s dead,” the witness recalled. “I told him help was on the way.”

Baker was airlifted to OHSU where he had surgery for the wound.