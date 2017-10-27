Lake Oswego dance team hazing lawsuit ready for trial

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (LAKE OSWEGO REVIEW) — The Lake Oswego School District, two former coaches and a parent volunteer will be in federal court next week for a trial involving the alleged hazing and bullying of a 14-year-old dancer.

The case is scheduled to go before U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman on Oct. 31 at the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, with a pretrial conference planned for the day before. The jury trial is scheduled to last four days.

The LOSD and several current or former administrators — Superintendent Heather Beck, Lakeridge High Principal Jennifer Schiele and former Athletic Director Ian Lamont — all face a claim of negligence. So do former dance team coaches Kayla and Ashley Nordlum and former parent volunteer Suzanne Young, who helped with team finances and photos.

In addition, Kayla Nordlum faces claims of false imprisonment, a violation of First Amendment rights and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The plaintiffs are seeking economic and non-economic damages, as well as punitive damages for what court documents call a “malicious, oppressive and/or reckless disregard for plaintiffs’ rights.”

No dollar amount has been specified.

The federal lawsuit was filed two years ago on behalf of a former member of the Lakeridge High School dance team. Now a Lakeridge senior, the dancer said she and other incoming freshmen were hazed at a series of “team bonding activities” that culminated in an August 2014 team initiation. The young dancer also claims that during a Sunriver trip later that month, then-coach Kayla Nordlum forced dancers to stay in their rooms by blocking doors with duct tape until parents objected.

The dancer, who is identifed in court documents only as “S.A.,” also said the coach retaliated against her after she spoke up about the incidents and that the school district did not protect her.

Lake Oswego parents Ray and Taissa Achcar-Winkels filed the lawsuit on March 6, 2015, and demanded a jury trial in federal court, saying their child had experienced “severe emotional distress.”

The lawsuit describes the alleged hazing incidents in detail.

At the Aug. 9, 2014, initiation, the lawsuit claims, the Achcar-Winkels’ daughter and other incoming dancers reportedly were pelted with water pistols; covered with syrup and feathers and told to wrestle in front of intoxicated students, some of them male; coaxed to step deeper and deeper into the Willamette River late at night; and forced to ride unbuckled on the floor of cars.

“The events that took place during these team bonding activities involved being forced to reveal intimate details of one’s personal life in front of the team, being abandoned on the side of a road by her team and her coach, being lied to, assaulted and forced to engage in risky and criminal behavior,” attorney Leta Gorman writes in court documents, “and being humiliated in front of a large group of students.”

The former dancer reported the incident that summer to dance team technical coach Lily Schauffler, who later quit. Schauffler took the issue to then-Lakeridge Athletic Director Ian Lamont, who resigned from his job at the end of the school year in 2015. Lamont brought the information to Lakeridge Principal Jennifer Schiele, and school administrators handled the issue by reading school policy on hazing to all athletes and coaches.

Nordlum, who is no longer the head coach of the dance team, allegedly intimidated the Achcar-Winkels’ daughter into silence and then employed ridicule and exclusion to make her feel alienated from the rest of the team, the lawsuit says. After a few months, the girl left the team.

In November 2014, the Achcar-Winkels approached LOSD Superintendent Heather Beck, who retained the Hungerford Law Firm to investigate. The firm’s report, issued in December 2014, described the initiation as “hazing.”

Since 2014, LOSD and Lakeridge administrators have revised sports coaching standards to include in-season coaching evaluations and created and implemented a plan to improve school and districtwide culture. LOSD staff has reviewed the coaches and athletic programs.

In addition, the district has brought in a speaker from Coaching Peace, an organization that works to foster empathy and team-building for adults and students, to conduct a series of workshops and seminars.

But according to the lawsuit, Lamont and Schiele never investigated the dancer’s allegations, despite an LOSD policy requiring them to do so. Beck also failed to investigate the story after being told about the August 2014 initiation, the plaintiffs say. And Young “took it upon herself to harass and insult plaintiffs via social media (including the use of racially insensitive postings) and by spreading false rumors in an attempt to publicly degrade and discredit the plaintiffs,” the Achcar-Winkels claim.

Attorneys for the defendants paint a different picture.

Karen Vickers, the lead lawyer for the school district and its current and former employees, claims in court documents that Taissa Achcar-Winkels secretly watched the alleged hazing incident from a nearby tree and recorded a video on her cellphone, which she deleted after showing it to her husband. She did not alert the police or school district officials about what transpired, Vickers says, nor did she intervene at the time.

And when the dancer called her mother from a team sleepover after the alleged hazing, court documents say, Taisa Achcar-Winkels encouraged her daughter to stay.

Vickers also says that when the young dancer told her coach about her concerns, Kayla Nordlum alerted Lamont and the two decided to take action. But “Mr. Achcar-Winkels specifically told Lamont that he did not want an investigation or for any of the girls to be punished. Mr. Achcar-Winkels’ sentiment was shared by Ms. Achcar-Winkels and (the dancer). Therefore, the issue was not further investigated based on the wishes of the family.”

Attorney Luke Reese, who represents the Nordlum sisters, alleges in court documents that the coaches didn’t even know the parents had ongoing concerns until Beck ordered an investigation. “Rather, during all pertinent times that (Doe Child) was a member of the Pacer Dance Team, Mrs. Achcar-Winkels always praised Kayla for her efforts as a coach,” Reese writes.

Reese also contends that neither Kayla nor Ashley Nordlum had any knowledge that the students planned to deviate from their pre-approved schedule on the night of the Aug. 9 initiation. They were also under the impression that the parent who had agreed to host a team sleepover that night would chaperone the entire evening, he says, although that did not happen.

And Robert D. Scholz, the attorney for Young, insists that there is no evidence that his client had a specific role with the dance team or any involvement whatsoever with the hazing incidents. He also points out that an earlier claim of intentional infliction of emotional distress was dismissed by the court, which ruled that Young’s name-calling was “not sufficiently egregious.”

Lake Oswego Review Editor Gary M. Stein contributed to this story.

The Lake Oswego Review is a KOIN media partner.