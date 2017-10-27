Hockinson vs. RA Long ends in 3rd quarter after near brawl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hockinson vs. RA Long varsity football game ended with over 6 minutes left in the third quarter on Friday after a near-brawl between the two teams.

A scuffle between two players on a kickoff resulted in players and coaches from both sides meeting in the middle. The skirmish quickly dissipated and both teams returned to their sidelines before referees ended the game.

Hockinson beat R.A. Long 49-6. There was 6:45 left in the third quarter when it ended.

Here’s a video of the near brawl from KOIN 6’s Dan Tilkin.

The referees call an early end to the Hockinson/RA Long game after near brawl. Hawks win 49-6 with 6:45 left in 3rd Q. @360preps pic.twitter.com/R1qmwbCc0P — Dan Tilkin (@DanTilkinKOIN6) October 28, 2017