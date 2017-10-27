Double-murderer takes ‘true life’ prison term deal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Robert Richardson, Jr., who was convicted of killing 2 men outside the Hour Glass Pub in 2015, will spend the rest of his life in prison after reaching an agreement with prosecutors.

It took a jury less than 24 hours to convict the 23-year-old for the aggravated murders of Anthony Howard and Eric Takemoto on October 2, 2015 in Northeast Portland in a storm of 12 rapidly fired bullets. He also shot and wounded Joshua Wiebe.

That jury was scheduled to deliberate Monday on his punishment, which could have included the death penalty.

But by agreeing to this “true life” sentence, Richardson avoids death row but can’t appeal the verdict and stands no chance of parole.

After the 5-week trial, Richardson was convicted on all 10 counts: aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.