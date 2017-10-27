Father, child critically injured in Keizer fire

KEIZER, Ore. (KOIN) – A father and a child are are in critical condition after a fire ripped through a duplex in Marion County on Thursday night.

Officials say three other children escaped safely. Their mother was not home at the time the fire started around 11:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Rozilla Court Northeast.

Crews almost immediately called for a second alarm after getting reports from police on scene that the duplex was fully involved and that there were people trapped inside.

The first fire crew arrived on scene at 11:45 p.m., according to Anne-Marie Storms, the deputy fire marshal for Keizer Fire District. At 11:52 p.m., crews made the first rescue of an adult male. At 11:54 p.m., a child was rescued.

While crews were conducting rescue operations, other firefighters were attacking the fire to stop it from spreading.

Storms said the fire was knocked down relatively quickly once crews got on scene.

The injured patients were transported in critical condition to Salem Hospital. They were later flown to a Portland hospital. Storms did not have an updated condition on the two victims.

Storms said that the other children went to a neighbor’s house to report the fire.